Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 267,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,359,000 after purchasing an additional 221,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

KW opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 73.39% and a return on equity of 35.41%. Kennedy-Wilson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

