Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $654,000 Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $834,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after acquiring an additional 352,181 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,215.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $6,590,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

BYD stock opened at $68.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average is $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Boyd Gaming Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.