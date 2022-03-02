Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $565,000 Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,989 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Aaron’s by 65.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 142.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.42%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

