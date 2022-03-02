Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.18.

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $471,641.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Guardant Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.03. 21,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,973. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.72. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $169.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

