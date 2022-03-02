Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

SIM opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. Grupo Simec has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

