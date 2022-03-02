Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
SIM opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. Grupo Simec has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.52.
Grupo Simec Company Profile (Get Rating)
