Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, an increase of 1,282.9% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
GCHEF opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile (Get Rating)
