Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 49,122 shares.The stock last traded at $55.99 and had previously closed at $56.59.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMAB. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $4.3737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is currently 192.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth about $719,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.2% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

