GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.
Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,481. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $476.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 2.75.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRWG. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.
About GrowGeneration (Get Rating)
GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
