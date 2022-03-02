GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,481. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $476.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 2.75.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRWG. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrowGeneration (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.