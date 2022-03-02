Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion.
A number of research firms have commented on GO. Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.11.
Shares of NASDAQ GO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,431. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,483,000 after acquiring an additional 368,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after buying an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after buying an additional 196,730 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 97,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.
About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
