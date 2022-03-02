Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on GO. Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,431. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.19.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $161,420 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,483,000 after acquiring an additional 368,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after buying an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after buying an additional 196,730 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 97,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

