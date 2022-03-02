Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.970 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.92-0.97 EPS.

Shares of GO opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.60. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,420 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 967.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 126,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.