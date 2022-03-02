Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $28.17. 1,276,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,431. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $161,420 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,483,000 after acquiring an additional 368,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after buying an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after buying an additional 196,730 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 97,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 967.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 126,429 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

