Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Grit Real Estate Income Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Grit Real Estate Income Group stock opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £150.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. Grit Real Estate Income Group has a 12-month low of GBX 28 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 54 ($0.72). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.92, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Get Grit Real Estate Income Group alerts:

About Grit Real Estate Income Group (Get Rating)

Grit is listed on the London Stock Exchange main market (LSE: GR1T), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange main board (JSE: GTR) and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd official market (SEM: DEL.N0000). Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grit Real Estate Income Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grit Real Estate Income Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.