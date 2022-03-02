Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Achieves $15.47 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $15.47 million and $2.63 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,974.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,968.95 or 0.06751588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.57 or 0.00251435 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.94 or 0.00732112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00067562 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.15 or 0.00398301 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.16 or 0.00280080 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

