Grid Dynamics (GDYN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Cowen downgraded Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $396,640. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

