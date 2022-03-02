Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $169.05

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.05 ($2.27) and traded as low as GBX 158 ($2.12). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 159.25 ($2.14), with a volume of 7,746 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 171.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.05. The company has a market capitalization of £131.72 million and a P/E ratio of 318.50.

Get Gresham Technologies alerts:

Gresham Technologies Company Profile (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, and payments and cash management in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.