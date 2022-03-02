Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $169.05

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.05 ($2.27) and traded as low as GBX 158 ($2.12). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 159.25 ($2.14), with a volume of 7,746 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 171.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.05. The company has a market capitalization of £131.72 million and a P/E ratio of 318.50.
Gresham Technologies Company Profile (LON:GHT)
