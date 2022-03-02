Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 24 ($0.32) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s current price.

GGP has been the subject of several other reports. restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of GGP stock opened at GBX 12.80 ($0.17) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Greatland Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 25 ($0.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £517.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.00.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

