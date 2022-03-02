Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB – Get Rating) by 1,295.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 228.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 33,875 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 212.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $2,231,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $839,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 41.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

