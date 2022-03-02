Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.78

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPEAF shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

