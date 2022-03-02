Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Stake Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Granite Construction by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.65). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

