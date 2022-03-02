Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.130-$2.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.20 million-$266.80 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,270. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.23. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $2,914,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

