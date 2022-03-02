Grab (GRAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GRAB stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12. Grab has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $13.29.

Get Grab alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $2,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DBS Vickers lowered Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.

Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.