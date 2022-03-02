Grab (GRAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GRAB stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12. Grab has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $13.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $2,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.
Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
