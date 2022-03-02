Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Short Interest Down 92.7% in February

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the January 31st total of 83,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Gores Holdings VII by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,073,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 269,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gores Holdings VII by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,655,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gores Holdings VII by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Gores Holdings VII by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 625,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Credit LP boosted its position in Gores Holdings VII by 6,154.2% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 997,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 981,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gores Holdings VII stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Gores Holdings VII has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

