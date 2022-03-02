GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $18.22 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 91223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

In related news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $6,760,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 866,587 shares of company stock valued at $31,417,043 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in GoodRx by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

