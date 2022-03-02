Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) Announces Dividend of $0.40

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Goodfellow’s previous dividend of $0.15.

TSE:GDL traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.05. Goodfellow has a one year low of C$8.90 and a one year high of C$13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.86 million and a PE ratio of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Goodfellow Company Profile

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and hardwood flooring products to the retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products.

