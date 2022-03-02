Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) Announces Dividend of $0.40

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Goodfellow’s previous dividend of $0.15.
TSE:GDL traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.05. Goodfellow has a one year low of C$8.90 and a one year high of C$13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.86 million and a PE ratio of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.
