Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1,484.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $76.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

