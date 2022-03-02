Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 18,770 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Spok were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spok by 345.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 806,927 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the third quarter worth approximately $3,868,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spok by 1,120.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 258,666 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the third quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Spok during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $11.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.45%. This is a positive change from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

