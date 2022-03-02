Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $935,000 Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.99. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MBWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

