Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kronos Worldwide worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,513,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 68,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares during the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.20. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 91.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Kronos Worldwide (Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.