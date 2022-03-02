Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95,911 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $4,132,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 391,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

NYSE GOL opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Profile (Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.