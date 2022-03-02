Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) Trading Down 0.5%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.82 and last traded at $31.15. 10,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 68,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.