Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

GLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of GLP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 103,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,621. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 70.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 440,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 123,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 398.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

