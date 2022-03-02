Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.67. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of GBCI stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,310. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.
In other news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,678,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,597,000 after buying an additional 1,159,189 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,961,000. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 821,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,487,000 after buying an additional 375,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after buying an additional 365,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.
