GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.98. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 49,411 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $21.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.18.
GigaMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIGM)
GigaMedia Ltd. engages in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
