GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $16.50

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $15.99. GH Research shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 58 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. upped their target price on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.95.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GH Research by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

