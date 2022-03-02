Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,291 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 426,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 343,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.11. The company has a market cap of $344.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Primis Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,576.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,437 shares of company stock valued at $66,949. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

