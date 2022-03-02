Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Cricut worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cricut by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

CRCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $45,950.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,108,168 shares of company stock valued at $22,176,450 over the last three months.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

