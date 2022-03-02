Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 43,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $159,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Armen Shanafelt purchased 121,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $447,002.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 229,592 shares of company stock valued at $846,102. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

