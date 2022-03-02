Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,000,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 42.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 136,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,306,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after purchasing an additional 466,575 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 293,104.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 120,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 120,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 25.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,002,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $95.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.76. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

