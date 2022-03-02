Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 217,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLNW. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 981,570 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 624,804 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,553,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 141,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $518.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLNW. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.