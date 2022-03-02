Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 453,172 Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 453,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of JBI opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

