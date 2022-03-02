Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,732 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 144.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 215.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCB shares. Raymond James started coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coastal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

CCB opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $547.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.74.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.62 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

