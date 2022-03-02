General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,624,027 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $26,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $2,969,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 605.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 78,960 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1,093.0% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 112,511 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.69.

GE opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. General Electric has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.