General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Shares Gap Up to $227.98

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $227.98, but opened at $240.05. General Dynamics shares last traded at $229.36, with a volume of 16,156 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.33 and its 200 day moving average is $204.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.
In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
General Dynamics Company Profile (NYSE:GD)
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.
