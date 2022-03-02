General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Shares Gap Up to $227.98

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $227.98, but opened at $240.05. General Dynamics shares last traded at $229.36, with a volume of 16,156 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.33 and its 200 day moving average is $204.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

