General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Lowered by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 63.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after acquiring an additional 380,388 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after acquiring an additional 294,563 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.49. 66,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,831. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.12 and a fifty-two week high of $237.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.58.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

