Genaro Network (GNX) Price Tops $0.0182 on Major Exchanges

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $11.86 million and approximately $829,801.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Genaro Network Profile

GNX is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

