Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.90

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $37.59, with a volume of 23279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Geely Automobile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

