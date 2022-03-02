Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in February

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GELYY traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 31,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,085. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Geely Automobile Company Profile (Get Rating)
