Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in February

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GELYY traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 31,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,085. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

