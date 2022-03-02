Gather (GTH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $245,885.00

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Gather has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gather has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $245,885.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gather coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00035241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00105956 BTC.

Gather (GTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official website is www.gather.network . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

