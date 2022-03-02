GAMEE (GMEE) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, GAMEE has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a market cap of $18.99 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00042390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.79 or 0.06647386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,047.34 or 0.99972938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00043702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00047015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002742 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

