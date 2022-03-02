Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galiano Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.83.

Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 481,007 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 38.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 10.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 826,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 6.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,844,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 171,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

